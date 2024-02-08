Unemployment Rate Reaches 4% in Q4 2023

Thursday 8 February 2024, 4:23AM

By Statistics New Zealand

34 views

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in the December 2023 quarter, compared with 3.9 percent last quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



The unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points over the year, up from 3.4 percent in the December 2022 quarter.



"Unemployment rates have returned to 2019 levels, following recent historic lows," work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.