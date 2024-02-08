Royal Commission of Inquiry Launches Online Submissions Site for COVID-19 Pandemic Experiences

Thursday 8 February 2024, 12:48PM

By Expert Briefing

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19's handling has launched a dedicated online submissions site to hear from people about their pandemic experiences.

The site is www.covid19inquiry.nz

The submissions site will be live until 24 March 2024, with the commission stating that it wants to hear about the wide range of experiences that New Zealanders had during the pandemic.

Alongside this, the commission is also asking for feedback on the terms of reference, and will be holding in-person consultations at public events such as community markets and A&P shows.

Royal Commission Chair Professor Tony Blakely said, "Feedback on the terms of reference will be gathered alongside our public submissions process, and will be provided to the Department of Internal Affairs. They will then provide advice to the Government ahead of any changes that might be made to the scope of the Inquiry. As a result of this consultation, the Inquiry may be asked to look at additional aspects of the COVID-19 response."