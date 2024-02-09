Sealegs International Moves Manufacturing to Malaysia

Friday 9 February 2024, 3:46AM

Sealegs International, a leading manufacturer of amphibious boats, plans to relocate a portion of its manufacturing operations to Malaysia due to increased costs in New Zealand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move aims to reduce manufacturing costs, making the Sealegs experience more accessible to a wider market.

New product development and manufacturing for sales in New Zealand and Australia will remain in New Zealand.

Key staff members will relocate to Malaysia to maintain quality standards.

The Malaysian government has offered support by providing land for a manufacturing facility.

Sealegs is confident this move will increase adoption of amphibious boating worldwide.