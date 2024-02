Friday 9 February 2024, 3:51AM

IAB New Zealand's latest Digital Advertising Revenue Report shows a 7.3% growth in Q3 2023, reaching $534.8 million.

Social and Search channels drove growth, with 20% and 11.3% increases, respectively.

Within Total Display, Audio and Video led the growth, rising by 36.1% and 18.8%.

Real Estate was the fastest-growing advertising category, with a 63.4% increase.