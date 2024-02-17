Family Planning Rebrands as Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa

Saturday 17 February 2024, 3:07AM

By Expert Briefing

New Zealand's Family Planning has changed its name to Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa, effective from 14 February.

The move is designed to better reflect the range of work undertaken by the organisation, which provides sexual and reproductive health services, sex education and advice on fertility and relationships.

The current name, which has been in use since 1939, is seen as being too euphemistic for the modern age and causing potential confusion with support groups for struggling parents.

The new name is intended to be more direct and appealing to younger people.