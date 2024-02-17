New Zealand Government Warned of Israel's Potential Genocide in Gaza by 30 Lawyers and Scholars

Saturday 17 February 2024, 3:12AM

By Expert Briefing

An open letter to the New Zealand government, written by 30 lawyers and scholars, warns that the country is now "on notice" that Israel's actions in Gaza may constitute genocide.

The letter calls on the government to take action to avoid complicity in this potential crime, including halting exports of arms or arms components to Israel, suspending defence industry partnerships with the country, and resuming funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The letter cites the International Court of Justice's ruling last month that Israel's actions in Gaza amount to a plausible case of genocide, and points out that the court has ruled that the obligation to prevent such crimes is immediate.