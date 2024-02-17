New Zealand Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Faces Trust Crisis in Poll

Saturday 17 February 2024, 3:16AM

New Zealand's Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Shane Jones, has come under fire in a new poll that shows 85% of respondents do not trust him to do his job.

The data, compiled by Horizon Research, also revealed that 57% of those polled felt that MPs who accept donations from the fishing industry should not be the minister in charge of oceans and fisheries.

Jones has courted controversy by dining with fishing industry bosses this week, and repeating his view that his role is to advocate for the industry.

The poll also indicated that 73% of respondents wanted a ban on bottom trawling in the South Pacific, but Jones has recently blocked further protections for vulnerable ocean habitats.