Peaceful Rally to Demand End to Dangerous Injections

Supporters will gather peacefully in front of Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on Thursday, February 29, at 1:00 pm, to demand an immediate halt to mandated injections and a full investigation into their harms.

The gathering is a continuation of the Camp Freedom protest two years ago, where citizens gathered to call for an end to masks, mandated injections, and separations. NZDSOS members and supporters, including Dr. Emanuel García, Dr. Matt Shelton, and Dr. Anne O'Reilly, attended the events and spoke passionately on various occasions.

Two years ago, police were called in to destroy the peaceful camp. This year, NZDSOS invites everyone to join them in a peaceful and respectful gathering, reminding politicians that they have not forgotten the initial demands and urging them to take action.