University of Waikato and New Zealand Ministry of Health Partner to Establish Third Medical School

Saturday 17 February 2024, 3:39AM

By Expert Briefing

46 views

WAIKATO

The University of Waikato and the New Zealand Ministry of Health have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a third medical school in the Waikato region.

The move aims to address the country's reliance on overseas doctors and increase the diversity of medical students.

The university plans to accept up to 120 medical students per year, all of whom will have already completed an undergraduate degree.

Students will undergo a four-year practical medical programme.

The university's vice-chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, said the new model of medical education would provide a range of entry pathways to attract more diverse students and address workforce requirements.

The next step is for the university to develop a business case for the medical school.