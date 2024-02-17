Bay of Plenty Regional Council Expands Air Sensor Network in Mount Maunganui

Saturday 17 February 2024, 3:40AM

By Expert Briefing

MT MAUNGANUI

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has added 11 air sensors to its existing network of 11 monitors in Mount Maunganui, where air pollution is at its greatest concentration.

The area is a mix of residential and industrial zones, meaning residents live close to industrial activities.

The new sensors provide real-time updates on air quality, while the existing monitors, operated by an independent provider, continue to monitor the area's industrial activities.

Recently, smoke from a fire on Matakana Island led to an increase in calls to the pollution hotline, which was reflected by sensor data.