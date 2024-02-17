New Zealand Public Hospital Infrastructure Needs $115bn Investment in 30 Years

Saturday 17 February 2024, 3:52AM

By Expert Briefing

33 views

New Zealand's public hospital infrastructure will require $115bn in investment over the next 30 years to address an ageing estate and meet changing demographic needs, according to a report by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission.

The report, Building a Healthy Future, reveals that over half of the country's hospital estate is more than 40 years old, while rising construction costs mean that a metre of new hospital space now costs over $20,000.

The analysis suggests that unless the way that hospitals are planned, built and maintained is overhauled, current levels of public debt are expected to double by 2050.

The report calls for the adoption of international best practice, including long-term planning, standardised design and longer-term relationships with suppliers.