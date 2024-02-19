New Zealand's Natural Increase Hits 80-Year Low

Monday 19 February 2024, 12:23PM

In 2023, New Zealand experienced a natural increase of 19,071 more births than deaths, marking the lowest annual figure since 1943, when the margin stood at 17,562, according to data unveiled by Stats NZ.

The year saw 56,955 live births and 37,884 deaths registered.

Rebekah Hennessey, a population insights analyst, noted that 2023 witnessed the lowest number of births recorded in two decades.

While the number of deaths in 2023 dipped slightly compared to the previous year, it remained higher than in preceding years.