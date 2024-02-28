Urgently axing the Māori Health Authority undermines Te Tiriti partnership

Wednesday 28 February 2024, 12:44PM

By Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand

33 views

Responding to the news that legislation disestablishing the Māori Health Authority has been debated under urgency in Parliament, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand’s Campaigns Director Lisa Woods said:

"This use of urgency by Parliament is extremely alarming because it undermines the crucial systems that are in place to hold Government accountable. Rushing ahead of the Waitangi Tribunal is profoundly disrespectful and dismissive of the hearing planned this week. If there’s one thing that the Government must do urgently, it’s to commit to upholding Te Tiriti and tino rangatiratanga of Māori that Te Tiriti guarantees."

