Auckland's Sand Shortage Threatens Upper North Island Building Projects

Wednesday 28 February 2024, 1:14PM

By Expert Briefing

27 views

AUCKLAND

Auckland's shortage of sand, which caused construction delays ahead of Christmas, could impact building and roading projects across the upper North Island unless the government takes action, according to the Aggregate and Quarry Association of New Zealand.

The association's CEO, Wayne Scott, wrote to the previous government in March last year warning of the shortage, caused by a range of factors, including delays to the renewal of resource consents for coastal sand extraction.

Although manufactured sand may provide a longer-term solution, Scott said the industry also needs to access traditional supplies from coasts and river mouths in the interim.