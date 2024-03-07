Dannevirke's water fluoridation to proceed with full funding from Ministry of Health

Thursday 7 March 2024, 9:35AM

DANNEVIRKE

The Tararua District Council is moving forward with the installation of a fully funded water fluoridation plant in Dannevirke, as directed by the Ministry of Health.

The project, which was paused last year due to community concerns and a High Court Judicial Review, will be fully funded by the Ministry of Health. The court determined that the Director-General had not fully considered the rights outlined in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 when making the decision. However, the original direction to fluoridate the water supply remains in place.

The council has successfully negotiated an extension of the deadline to Aug. 28, 2024, due to the extended procurement and design phase of the project. The installation of the fluoridation plant is expected to be completed by April 2024, with commissioning and handover to the council set for late July 2024.

Failure to meet the deadline without a valid reason will result in daily financial penalties, potentially affecting funding for other projects and future rates.

More information about the fluoridation of Dannevirke's water supply can be found on the Tararua District Council's website.

