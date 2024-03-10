Film Commission Criticised for Funding Political Films

Sunday 10 March 2024, 2:08AM

By Expert Briefing

The Taxpayers' Union criticises the New Zealand Film Commission's decision to invest $800,000 in a film about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, according to a statement released by the Union's film critic, Jordan Williams.

Williams questioned the need for taxpayer funding for a film that the Commission claims has market confidence and is likely to be a commercial success. He also raised concerns about the appropriateness of funding films about politicians, describing it as propaganda in most countries.

The Union's statement accused the Film Commission of being a "leftie love-in" and lacking political neutrality. Williams cited the Commission's previous funding of a documentary about Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick as evidence of a pattern of left-wing bias.

Williams called for the Commission to be reformed to focus on funding the arts or balanced current affairs content, rather than political films. He argued that there are more pressing priorities for taxpayer funding, such as supporting struggling families and the declining media industry.

According to the Union, no conservative politician has ever been promoted with content funded by the New Zealand Film Commission.