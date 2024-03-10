The Growth Academy Launches Innovative Pay Per Lead Service in New Zealand

Sunday 10 March 2024, 5:35PM

By The Growth Academy

52 views

The Growth Academy, NZ's first pay per lead agency, is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Pay Per Lead service. This innovative model allows businesses to get a consistent stream of buyer-ready leads without the need for setup fees, expensive monthly retainers, or long-term contracts.

Recognising the evolving needs of businesses, The Growth Academy's Pay Per Lead service offers a flexible and results focused approach. Clients only pay for actual, tangible results, making it a much more cost-effective solution than the traditional agency retainer model. The pay-as-you-go model ensures businesses can focus on growth without worrying about being locked into costly, fixed-term contracts, that end up serving the agency and come with no guarantees.

The Growth Academy's Pay Per Lead service focuses primarily on generating mortgage and insurance leads, as well as leads for high-value home service businesses like solar installation and roofing. By targeting these industries, The Growth Academy aims to provide a better way for these businesses to take full control of their marketing spend while generating a real return.

As part of the launch, The Growth Academy is offering a free lead trial to showcase the effectiveness of their Pay Per Lead service. This risk-free trial highlights The Growth Academy's confidence in their offering and ability to help businesses grow in a smarter way that delivers value from day one.

"We believe in putting our clients first and providing them with solutions that drive real results. The Pay Per Lead model is a game-changer for businesses seeking a cost-effective and performance-driven approach to customer acquisition," said Nate Whitaker, Growth Master at The Growth Academy.

The Growth Academy encourages brokers, and high-value home service businesses to take advantage of this unique opportunity to revolutionise their lead generation and scale their growth. With a commitment to delivering tangible results and a risk-free trial, The Growth Academy is positioned to disrupt the traditional agency model in New Zealand.

For more information about The Growth Academy and their Pay Per Lead service, visit https://thegrowthacademy.co.nz/.