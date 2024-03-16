Vested Interests Threaten Scientific Integrity and Democratic Governance

Saturday 16 March 2024, 2:22AM

A recent article by J.R. Bruning has raised concerns about the vulnerability of technical and scientific information to manipulation by vested interests.

The funding for producing such information is controlled by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) in New Zealand, which has led to a decline in independent research.

This has resulted in a democratic governance crisis, as the public lacks access to unbiased scientific information. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that MBIE is dedicated to encouraging innovation, which often involves patented technologies and processes whose details remain secret.

According to Bruning, "How technologies and science are stewarded into the future, may be key to whether democracies survive." The current system favors industry interests and stifles critical voices, leading to an erosion of public trust in governance.

To address this issue, it is crucial to establish pathways for providing independent technical and scientific information to ensure effective democratic governance. The article highlights the need for a more transparent and accountable system that prioritizes the public interest over industry profits.