Huge softball tournament on Easter Weekend

Friday 29 March 2024, 8:42AM

By dave worsley

Junior grade softball gets its opportunity to shine this weekend with the Easter Classic Norther Region tournament.

The event features 32 teams in age groups U14 boys and girls, U17 boys and girls and U20's sides plus plenty of activity of the diamond as well.

The tournament is being held Good Friday 29 March - Monday 1 April at Colin Lawrie Park, Pukekohe and Rugby Park Waiuku and gives softball fans and players in the area a chance to highlight their skills.

The tournament serves as a focus on development stage for aspiring players to be alongside and against unfamiliar faces while developing key skills and game knowledge.

The inclusion of out of Auckland, as well as National and International teams strengthens the competition and enables players to experience this unique opportunity.

The tournament has grown significantly since its inaugural year in 2019 with our last tournament hosting approximately 10,000 people over the four days.

With Covid restrictions, Softball Auckland managed to host the event every second year since 2019 and in 2023 with an additional focus on engaging the local community and provide free and local entertainment throughout Easter Weekend. This includes crafts, gala stalls, easter egg activities, a visit from the Easter Bunny and softball.

The four-day event will be once again jam-packed with softball, upskilling opportunities, and a space to bring all the whānau/family and community together for an annual trip to the ballpark.

Softball Auckland CEO, Gareth Teahan explains that the tournament enhances the competitors in many different ways.

"Being a top sportsperson isn't just about hitting a ball a long way or striking someone out. It's also about growing as a person and understanding how to work with others. This tournament is unique in that way and provides a great final season hit out for players and their futures," said Teahan.

Teams have entered from all around New Zealand as well as a side from Australia.

