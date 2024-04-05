Demand for Premium New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Grows

Friday 5 April 2024, 2:42AM

By Expert Briefing

19 views

TARANAKI

Greenfern Industries successfully harvested its first batch of medicinal cannabis in October 2023 at its Taranaki facility, passing New Zealand's stringent quality tests.

The batch was registered with Medsafe as a New Medicinal Cannabis Product, enabling export to Europe after receiving permits.

The second harvest was sold to Ampyl Sciences as part of a multi-year deal, with the third batch awaiting test results. Harvests are planned every 30-40 days.

The company has been approached by other prospective buyers, indicating demand for premium New Zealand medicinal cannabis, and plans to scale operations strategically.