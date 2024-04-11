New Zealanders oppose taxpayer-funded bailouts for private media companies

Thursday 11 April 2024, 11:14AM

By New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

26 views

A Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll has revealed that 55% of New Zealanders are opposed to taxpayer money being used to fund struggling private media companies, with just 29% in support.



Labour voters were the only demographic in support of media bailouts (+7% net support), while those aged under 40 were split evenly. A majority or plurality in every other demographic opposed taxpayer-funded media bailouts.



Voters were asked “You may have heard reports about the proposed closure of Newshub. Would you support or oppose taxpayer money being used to fund struggling private media companies?” The full polling report can be found here.



Commenting on the poll, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:



“It comes as no surprise that taxpayers are unwilling to reach into their own pockets to fund media organisations that they are increasingly becoming disillusioned with.



“We know from our previous polling that taxpayer-funding of private media undermines perceptions of independence. With trust in the media already in free-fall, the worst thing the government could do is step in with taxpayer money to bail them out.



“All businesses must deliver a service of value to get money from their customers. If the government stumps up with taxpayer-money there is no incentive for these companies to change their business model into something consumers trust and value more.



“We should allow those companies that aren’t providing a service people want to fail so that new companies who do create value can take their place.”