Advocacy Group Questions Overreliance on Psychiatric Drugs

Wednesday 17 April 2024, 12:41PM

By Expert Briefing

24 views

A coalition called Excellence in Mind, comprising mental health practitioners, is raising concerns about the increasing trend of diagnosing and prescribing medication for mental health conditions like ADHD.

The group argues that the benefits of such diagnoses and prescriptions are contested, and substantial risks are associated with psychiatric medicines while the benefits are often unproven or overstated.

Excellence in Mind calls for providing people with accurate information and options beyond just medication to improve emotional wellbeing.

The group invites journalists to contact them for impartial and researched information about psychiatric drugs and psychological distress, as an alternative to the perceived pressure on doctors to diagnose serious conditions quickly.

www.excellence.org.nz