NZ Energy Sector Ranks in Top 10 Amid Global Disruption

Wednesday 17 April 2024, 1:01PM

By Expert Briefing

37 views

Despite significant global shifts impacting energy security, New Zealand's energy sector has retained its position among the top 10 countries in balancing energy equity, security, and sustainability, according to the latest Energy Trilemma report.

However, the country's security score was downgraded due to an impending gas shortfall and challenges with rising electricity demand.

To enhance energy security, the BusinessNZ Energy Council urges diversifying beyond fossil fuels, investing in resilience, and providing transparency on climate target costs.

Businesses and consumers are bearing the brunt of high energy prices, highlighting the urgent need for action.

While commending the government's renewed focus, the council stresses collaboration between all stakeholders is crucial to navigating these challenges and achieving a sustainable energy future amid global turmoil.