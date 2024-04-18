Scissor lift and boom lift training available online

Thursday 18 April 2024, 8:04PM

By DT Driver Training Ltd

36 views

The convenience, consistency and competitive pricing of online training is now available for MEWPs including scissor lifts, self-propelled boom lifts, truck-mounted boom lifts, cherry pickers and vertical mast lifts.

Rather than sitting in a classroom for a day, EWP operators can do short, accelerated bursts of learning over several days, as it's convenient, that are proven to lead to better memory retention. They are also perfect for those with English as a second language, or who struggle in a classroom environment and prefer to do it at their own pace.

The scissor lift and boom lift training is completed by conducting an internal practical assessment, as per the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and WorkSafe's MEWP guidelines.

This course for operators also assists supervisors in understanding how to best manage the operation of MEWPs in any environment, and how to tell if an operator is not using a machine safely. This delivers a superior health and safety outcome as it improves the overall quality of the team.

Written by TR Driver Training's experienced trainers, this is a gold-standard online course for all EWP operators.