Iconic charity launches urgent appeal to sustain environmental programmes

Monday 22 April 2024, 5:14AM

By Expert Briefing

34 views

Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB), a not-for-profit organisation focused on litter reduction and environmental education, has issued an urgent appeal for funding to sustain its programmes.

The charity, which was established in 1967 and is mandated by the Litter Act (1979), has delivered educational programmes to nearly 1,000 schools over the past two years.

However, without new funding, it will be unable to provide free programmes beyond the second term of this year.

KNZB's CEO, Heather Saunderson, said the organisation had recently completed a two-year, $1.3m project for which it was required to deliver additional workstreams with no additional funding, putting pressure on its ability to provide free programmes.