Auditor-General Raises Concerns Over Fast-Track Approvals Bill

Tuesday 23 April 2024, 1:59AM

By Expert Briefing

91 views

WELLINGTON CITY

The Auditor-General has expressed concerns over the lack of transparency and accountability in the Fast-track Approvals Bill, urging lawmakers to reconsider the legislation.

In a submission to the Environment Committee, Auditor-General John Ryan warned that the bill's fast-track approval process, which gives Joint Ministers significant decision-making powers, may compromise public trust and confidence in the government.

Ryan noted that while the bill requires Joint Ministers to inform applicants of the reasons for declining an application, there is no similar requirement for approving an application or deviating from a panel's recommendations.

He suggested that the committee consider including a requirement for Joint Ministers to record and make public their decisions and reasons.

The Auditor-General also raised concerns about conflicts of interest, citing the lack of legal requirements for managing ministerial conflicts.

He recommended that the committee consider additional statutory requirements to strengthen the management of conflicts of interest, similar to those in other legislative regimes.

Ryan's submission emphasised the need for proportionate transparency and accountability arrangements to safeguard public confidence in the quality and integrity of decisions made through the fast-track regime.

The Fast-track Approvals Bill aims to facilitate the delivery of infrastructure and development projects with significant regional or national benefits. The Environment Committee is currently considering the bill.