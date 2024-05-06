Techweek24 Offers Free VR Art, Kids' Digital Lit Events

Monday 6 May 2024, 12:22AM

TAURANGA

Two free events at Techweek24 in Tauranga will showcase digital art and literature using virtual reality and children's writings.

The "VR Exhibition: Anna Bella Geiger's Drawings" will allow visitors to explore an immersive virtual gallery displaying works by renowned 91-year-old Brazilian artist Anna Bella Geiger. It runs May 20-26 from 3-5 p.m. at the University of Waikato's Tauranga campus.

On May 22 from 11 a.m.-noon, PhD researcher Gisela de Castro will present "A Flight Over Aotearoa NZ," her project creating an interactive digital book from letters by children describing their vision for New Zealand's future.

De Castro previously created an award-winning interactive videobook in Brazilian Sign Language. Her new work aims to increase accessibility of electronic literature.

The events are open to the general public and part of over 225 nationwide Techweek24 programs highlighting New Zealand's growing tech sector.