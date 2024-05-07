Christchurch Dentist with short lead in times

Tuesday 7 May 2024, 8:48AM

By News Online

22 views

CANTERBURY

Most of the time, dental emergencies and accidents aren’t likely to wait for a convenient day of the week to occur. Because of this, Team Dental in Christchurch is open 7 days a week, from Monday to Sunday, for 364 days a year and is able to provide emergency dental care for you when you need it most. We have short lead-in appointment times, and in most cases you will be able to see a Dentist on the same day that you call us.

Looking for a Christchurch Dentist? Team Dental provides quality dental care at affordable prices at three locations in Christchurch. Team Dental’s three Christchurch Dental clinics are Team Dental Riccarton, Team Dental Papanui, and Team Dental Bealey Ave.

Team Dental also has emergency dental facilities at our Riccarton dental practice. The Riccarton practice is open 7 days a week.

Find your local Christchurch Dentist