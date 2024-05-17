Elevate Your Business to New Heights with Speirs Finance's Aviation Finance Solutions

Friday 17 May 2024, 3:00PM

By Speirs Finance

We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our funding options to include Aviation Finance – a game-changer for businesses that utilise aircraft across various industries.

For over half a century, Speirs Finance has been a steadfast partner in fueling the growth of New Zealand businesses through tailored asset and equipment financing. Now, we’ve added aviation finance solutions into our offering. With our proven track record and industry expertise in asset finance loans, we're here as one of to help you soar to success like never before.

Our Aviation Finance isn't limited to the aviation industry alone. It's a natural extension that opens doors for businesses across agriculture, tourism, forestry, transport, and healthcare sectors, among others. Whether you're a farmer looking to efficiently survey your land, a tour operator wanting to provide breathtaking aerial views, or a healthcare provider in need of swift transport, our Aviation Finance has got you covered.

At Speirs Finance, we understand that your aviation needs are diverse, and our solutions are designed to match. Our expertise in Aviation Finance enables us to provide funding solutions for:

New or Used Aircraft: From helicopters to fixed-wing aircraft, we can help you acquire the aircraft that aligns with your business requirements.

Commercial Drones: Multirotor drones, fixed-wing drones, hybrid drones, photogrammetry drones, LiDAR drones, agriculture drones, mining drones, environmental drones, construction drones and more.

Maintenance Overhauls: Keep your aircraft in prime condition with financing options for maintenance overhauls.

Aircraft Upgrades: Stay at the cutting edge of technology by upgrading your aircraft to enhance performance and efficiency.

Ancillary Equipment: Finance the purchase of additional equipment that complements your aircraft and supports your operations.

One size doesn't fit all, especially in the dynamic world of aviation. Our team of experienced financiers takes the time to understand your business intricacies and goals, crafting a tailored funding solution that enhances your cash flow and sets you on a trajectory for success.

The sky is not the limit – it's just the beginning. With Speirs Finance's Aviation Finance solutions, you can elevate your business to reach new horizons. Whether you're venturing into the skies for the first time or looking to enhance your existing aviation operations, we're here to provide the funding support you need with speed, confidence, and unwavering commitment.



Ready to take flight? Contact Speirs Finance today and let's chart a course to success, together.