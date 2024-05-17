Fleet Leasing - Choosing the appropriate vehicles for your fleet is a crucial decision.

Friday 17 May 2024, 3:16PM

By Yoogofleet

Whether you are a startup looking to establish a presence, or an established enterprise aiming to optimise costs, the debate between buying and leasing cars is inevitable. What are the key considerations for businesses when navigating the realms of vehicle leasing?

Firstly, what is vehicle leasing?

Vehicle leasing allows businesses to use vehicles without the burden of ownership. Yoogo Fleet provides competitive leasing options, allowing businesses to access a diverse range of vehicles tailored to their needs. Leasing typically involves a fixed monthly payment over an agreed-upon term, with the option to upgrade to newer models at the end of the lease period. This provides businesses with the advantage of having the latest models without the long-term commitment of capital and ownership. Leasing a vehicle provides a cost-effective means of managing a fleet. Yoogo Fleet specialises in tailoring business lease solutions to accommodate the unique demands of different industries, ensuring that businesses can focus on their core operations while leaving the management of their vehicle fleet in capable hands. Read our “Business Car Leasing 101” article to find out more about car leasing.

Analysing Buying vs. Leasing:

Cost Considerations:

Leasing: Leasing offers lower upfront costs so you can keep important capital within your business. At Yoogo Fleet we have strong relationships with vehicle dealerships and our customers can benefit from this and our buying power with them.

Buying: Owning business vehicles usually involves higher initial costs which can tie up important business capital, however there is the benefit of not having regular monthly payments.

Fleet Flexibility:

Leasing: Businesses benefit from the ability to refresh their fleet with newer models regularly, ensuring access to the latest technology and safety features.

Buying: Ownership provides complete control over the fleet, allowing for customisation and modifications according to the specific needs of the business.

Maintenance and Repairs:

Leasing: Offers maintenance packages with leasing agreements, reducing the administrative burden on businesses. Yoogo Fleet provides our customers with peace of mind knowing that their fleet is 100% compliant with RUC (Road User Charges), Rego & WOF.

Buying: Owners have full responsibility for maintenance costs, but they also have the freedom to choose service providers and control the quality of repairs.

Tax Implications:

Leasing: Lease payments may be tax-deductible, providing potential financial benefits for businesses.

Buying: Depreciation and interest on loans for owned vehicles may also offer tax advantages.

When it comes to deciding between buying and leasing vehicles for your business, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Yoogo Fleet understands the unique challenges businesses face and offers comprehensive solutions tailored to individual needs. By carefully analysing factors such as cost considerations, fleet flexibility, maintenance, and tax implications, businesses can make informed decisions that align with their long-term goals.

For businesses seeking a reliable partner in fleet management, Yoogo Fleet stands out as a trusted ally, providing innovative leasing solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's competitive environment. Choose wisely, and contact Yoogo Fleet today to let us drive your business forward.