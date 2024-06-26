New Zealand's COVID Inquiry: Broadening the Scope

Wednesday 26 June 2024, 1:44AM

The New Zealand Government has announced the next phase of the Royal Commission into COVID-19, which will feature new commissioners and an expanded scope.

The second phase, set to begin in November, will focus on issues of ongoing public concern such as vaccine efficacy and safety, the impact of extended lockdowns in Auckland and Northland, and the disruption to New Zealanders' health, education, and business.

The commissioners, Professor Tony Blakely and John Whitehead, will step down in November after presenting their report on the first phase.

The new commissioners and detailed terms of reference will be announced in August.

The second phase will include public hearings and is expected to conclude in February 2026 with a final report.

The expanded inquiry aims to address vaccine mandates, lockdown impacts, and the use of technology and international practices in the pandemic response.

Cabinet has agreed to the below points as an indicative scope of the terms of reference for the second phase;