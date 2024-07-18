Shakespeare's Hamlet in only one hour!

Thursday 18 July 2024, 3:40PM

By Jo Marsh

29 views

WELLINGTON

Hamlet: One Hour. Three Actors. Denmark Will Never Be the Same

Adapted and Directed by Jo Marsh

Written by William Shakespeare

Performed by Shaun Swain, Helen Vivienne Fletcher and Hamish Boyle

Audio Visuals: SPLITelevision

Mental health meets high-tech dystopia in multimedia theatrical adaptation

Under surveillance. His father murdered. His world under attack.

Set in a high-tech dystopian future, this one-hour adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet explores the mental health impacts of grief, trauma and a life lived on screen. From Zoom calls to security cameras, Hamlet’s every move is watched. As we explore his thought distortions, we’re left to wonder, is it still paranoia when everyone is a threat?

Employing a combination of live action and multimedia, director Jo Marsh brings the classic play to life with just three performers.

“The world now is so reliant on technology that attending classes, meetings and events, through a tiny screen in our hand, are now the norm. This instant connectedness can be both a blessing and a curse,” director Jo Marsh says. “This adapted version of Hamlet will bring audiences into a world of surveillance, deception and lies. I am fortunate enough to be working with some amazing artists on this project. SPLITelevision will be creating all the AV elements to be projected on multiple screens and I am excited to be working with the amazing talents of Shaun, Hamish and Helen again on a new project.”

Actor Shaun Swain will take on the role of Hamlet, supported by Helen Vivienne Fletcher and Hamish Boyle each performing multiple roles.

“It is as much an honour as it is tremendous to play The Hamlet himself,” says Shaun. “With Jo’s direction, all of the nuances of his character shine beautifully with her vision. I think it's important that Hamlet reflects the fears, grievances, and anxieties we feel in our world today rather than the fears that Shakespeare wrote for. This is Hamlet as truthfully and earnestly as we've ever seen him, set in a world not too dissimilar from our own.”

In adapting the text, Jo Marsh has taken a trauma-informed approach to presenting Hamlet’s mental health issues.

“As a former mental health worker and someone with lived experience of mental distress, I was very excited to see the unique way Jo explores these themes,” Helen says. “From a performance perspective, this is great material to play with, but more importantly, it’s spotlighting serious issues in a startling and impactful way.”

BATS Theatre The Stage is Wheelchair accessible. Hamlet will have an audio described performance for blind and low vision audience members, along with a relaxed matinee.

Hamlet: Three Actors. One Hour. Denmark Will Never Be the Same is on for five shows only from August 21-25 at BATS Theatre.

Show Details

BATS Theatre, August 21-25

August 21st - 24th, 7.30pm

August 23rd 7.30pm Audio Described Performance

(Touch Tour 7.00pm)

August 25th, 2pm Relaxed Matinee Performance

Tickets $10-40

bats.co.nz

This season has been made possible with support from Wellington City Council.