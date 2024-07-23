Uhlenberg Haulage Chooses Watchu Security for Cutting-Edge Vehicular Entrance Solution in New Plymouth

Tuesday 23 July 2024, 8:15PM

By Point B

Watchu Security, leading experts in bespoke security gate fabrication and automation in New Zealand, were contacted by Uhlenberg Haulage to provide a design and build consultation for a new commercial vehicular entrance for their new site in New Plymouth.



The Brief

Uhlenberg Haulage, a family-operated business, outlined specific requirements for their new security gate system, emphasising the need for a fast-opening mechanism due to limited waiting space for large vehicles, robust and reliable entry and exit solutions, and a self-managed remote visitor access system. In other areas, they were open to exploring the best available options recommended by Watchu Security.



Watchu’s Recommendation

After a thorough consultation, Watchu Security recommended a dual entry cantilever security gate system. This design features steel, spear-topped infill panels and a substantial 100mm boxed steel bottom running bar for enhanced strength and security. The dual leaf system, spanning 9 meters from post to post, effectively reduces opening and closing times by half compared to a single leaf gate. The cantilever design eliminates the need for a running track across the drive, which could be damaged by heavy commercial loads.



Gate Power

For optimal performance, Watchu Security selected the Big 4000 gate motor from SEA. This 230V gearmotor, designed for industrial use, can handle gate leaves weighing up to 4000kg with a 100% duty cycle. Its robust construction includes a cataphoresis-treated polyester paint sheet housing, a mechanical torque controller in an oil bath, and specially heat-treated internal parts, ensuring maximum operational resistance and reliability.



Automation and Safety

Safety is paramount in gate design, especially for gates that can weigh up to a tonne. Watchu Security proposed dual SEA EYES2 infrared safety beams for their reliability over long distances and adjustable lenses. Additionally, leading-edge resistance strips were installed on both gates, halting operation instantly with the slightest pressure. An in-ground safety beam was also installed to notify the system if a vehicle is stopped across the gate, ensuring comprehensive safety measures.



Access-Entry and Exit

Entry and exit for Uhlenberg staff and permanent contractors are managed via rolling code remotes, which change codes after each use to prevent cloning. Scheduled visitor access is controlled through the Centurion G-web software, allowing for months-ahead scheduling. Unscheduled visitors can use the Centurion G-speak intercom system, which connects directly to cell phones for remote gate activation upon visitor authentication.



Client Feedback

Ron, from Uhlenberg Haulage, praised Watchu Security for their professionalism from the initial inquiry through to installation and ongoing support. “Uhlenberg Haulage have found Watchu Security to be totally professional from initial inquiry through to installation and support. Thoroughly recommended!” said Ron.

For more information about Watchu Security and their bespoke security gate solutions, visit https://www.watchu.co.nz/