Urban Homes Marks 20 Years with Celebratory Tour and Fundraiser

Tuesday 30 July 2024, 8:35PM

By Point B

43 views

WAIKATO

Urban Homes recently celebrated two decades of excellence in the home-building industry with a highly successful Celebration Tour. The event drew hundreds of guests, who were treated to an exclusive tour of 11 stunning homes in the Waikato, each a testament to Urban Homes’ renowned craftsmanship and innovative design.

Close to 300 ticket holders participated in the tour, experiencing firsthand the meticulous attention to detail that has defined Urban Homes over the past 20 years. From contemporary masterpieces to timeless classics, the homes on display offered a wealth of inspiration, showcasing the endless possibilities of modern living.

In addition to celebrating its milestone anniversary, Urban Homes leveraged the Celebration Tour to give back to the community. All ticket proceeds were donated to True Colours Children’s Health Trust, raising over $10,000 to support the Trust’s mission of providing essential healthcare services to children in need.

Urban Homes extends heartfelt gratitude to the homeowners who graciously opened their doors, making the event possible. Their hospitality underscored the strong relationships built with Urban Homes over the years.

The success of the Celebration Tour was bolstered by key partners, including Lugtons, Thomsons ITM, Grime Off Now, and DuCo, who contributed their time and resources. Additionally, a raffle supported by Plumbing World, Kitchen Things, Seddon Portrait House, Heathcotes, Alexmarie, Escea, Montage Kitchens, Hostess Kitchens, and Harvey Norman Commercial added another layer of fundraising success.

Urban Homes thanked all attendees for their support and participation, making the 20-year celebration a memorable and inspiring event. The company looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence and positively impacting the communities it serves.

For more information, contact https://urban.co.nz/

About Urban Homes: Urban Homes has been a leading home builder in Waikato for 20 years, building homes known for its innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship, in Hamilton, across the Waikato and Coromandel. The company is committed to creating homes that inspire and improve quality of life.

About True Colours Children’s Health Trust: True Colours Children’s Health Trust provides essential healthcare services to children with serious illnesses, ensuring they receive the support and care they need.