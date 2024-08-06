Why You Should Consider a Portable Cabin

Tuesday 6 August 2024, 6:58PM

By Point B

59 views

Creating extra space at your home or business doesn’t have to be expensive. Portable cabins offer an affordable solution and can be used in many ways. Here are 5 popular uses for portable cabins -



Extra Space for Visitors

Portable sleepouts are perfect for accommodating long-term guests. RoomMate Cabins are fully insulated, comfortable, and can house a queen or king-size bed.

Portable Office

Renting office space can be challenging. A portable site office is an affordable and convenient alternative, providing the space you need, delivered to your location.

Space for Your Teen

Give your teen their own space with a portable bedroom. It’s a quick and easy way to create a comfortable area for them to sleep, relax, or study.

Room for Activities

If building an extension isn’t feasible, a portable living space can provide the extra room you need for hobbies, workouts, or additional sleeping space.

Seasonal Worker Accommodation

Farmers can simplify housing for seasonal workers with portable cabins. Available in various sizes, these cabins are a practical solution for temporary accommodation.

For more details, visit our original blog post here.

Want to rent a cabin in NZ? Contact RoomMate Cabins today!