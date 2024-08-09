New online casino regulations should prohibit advertising

Friday 9 August 2024, 5:31AM

By Problem Gambling Foundation

The Problem Gambling Foundation says the Government’s high-level approach to regulating online casinos must prohibit licensed operators from advertising.

Andree Froude Director of Advocacy and Public Health at the Problem Gambling Foundation says despite the advertising of overseas gambling currently being prohibited under section 16 of the Gambling Act 2003, there have been many overseas operators circumnavigating New Zealand laws and promoting overseas sites, particularly on social media.

“These operators have been deliberately targeting the New Zealand market as online gambling is largely unregulated here, “ she says.

“They often use predatory tactics such as inducements to encourage New Zealanders to gamble on their sites and many people are not aware they are not protected by New Zealand gambling laws.”

The Problem Gambling Foundation says gambling advertising contributes to the normalisation of gambling particularly for young people and those who experience gambling harm disproportionately.

A recent international review of evidence concluded that gambling advertising restrictions could reduce overall harm and mitigate the impact of advertising on gambling-related inequalities.

Andree Froude says gambling advertising should be treated like the advertising of other harmful products such as tobacco and alcohol.

“Prohibiting the advertising of any gambling is the best measure but at the very least, there needs to be strict limits around the volume and timing of advertisements along with the banning of inducements to gamble,” she says.

The Problem Gambling Foundation agrees with the regulation of online casino gambling but reiterates that robust harm minimisation and consumer protection measures need to be at the forefront.

Andree Froude says now is the perfect opportunity to introduce best practice harm minimisation and consumer protection measures based on what we know from other jurisdictions.

“We are one of the last countries to regulate online gambling so we can look at international evidence to inform the regulation of online casinos here,” she says.

The Problem Gambling Foundation is calling for strict host responsibility measures to be imposed on online casino operators as part of licence conditions, including a robust customer verification process, a national self-exclusion register, restrictions on payment methods and mandatory time and spend limits. Tough penalties should be imposed for non-compliance of license conditions.