nib launches AI-driven symptom checker to ease health system pressures

Friday 9 August 2024, 5:39AM

By nib New Zealand

44 views

Private health insurer, nib New Zealand, has launched an AI-driven symptom checker, to help Kiwis better navigate the healthcare system by directing them to the appropriate treatment setting, based on their needs.

The symptom checker, available now to all nib health members, enables users to input their symptoms and offers information on possible conditions, and when and where to seek care – whether that is a referral to a General Practitioner (in-person or via telehealth), to monitor symptoms at home, or go to an emergency department, while also aiming to reduce the current burden on Aotearoa’s healthcare providers.

For users who are told that they should book a telehealth GP appointment, nib will offer a telehealth appointment with Tend for a limited time only*. Members will be able to book an appointment with Tend through the symptom checker platform to access Tend’s nationwide online GP service via the Tend app.

nib Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rob McGrath, said the symptom checker platform, developed by digital health company, Infermedica, was built and maintained by a team of medical experts. It has been used in more than 30 countries reaching more than 17 million users internationally, before being deployed by nib.

“With the symptom checker, members are triaged rapidly via the app, using the latest available medical evidence, so they can understand how urgent their medical issue may be, and the best place to get care,” Dr McGrath said.

“Where a member is given advice to self-care at home, they are advised to monitor their symptoms and seek medical advice should things change.”

nib New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said the symptom checker was one of a suite of tools from nib to help people take control of their health. “It’s part of nib’s mission to help Kiwis take a more proactive approach to their health and wellbeing no matter where they are,” Mr Hennin said.

“AI-powered health tools, such as symptom-checkers, can help keep non-urgent medical cases out of hospital emergency departments, relieving some of the pressure on hospitals and emergency department staff, and help ensure people get the right level of medical attention.”

Wait times in some New Zealand hospital emergency departments, of up to 10 hours, prompted the NZ Government to announce a key health target of ‘95% of patients to be admitted, discharged or transferred from an emergency department within six hours’.

Access to GPs has also been a significant issue, with 25% of GPs saying they are not taking new patients and 54% reducing services amid concerns about funding and workforce shortages.

Minister of Science, Innovation, and Technology, Judith Collins, recently advocated for greater government use of AI in health and education to improve productivity, such as assessing mammogram results, highlighting a positive shift towards AI health solutions.

Following its successful launch in Australia in February 2024, nib’s analysis indicated that 63.5% of those who completed the symptom checker were referred to a General Practitioner, a further 15% were directed to a hospital emergency department, and 21.5% were advised to monitor their symptoms carefully from home.

Learn more about nib private health insurance and access to the symptom checker here.

*Offer available to all nib nz limited health insurance active policyholders between 5 August 2024 and 4 November 2024. Policyholders who use symptom tracker through the nib app, and where the information provided indicates a GP consultation would be appropriate, can access a telehealth consultation with a Tend GP at no additional cost. This offer is subject to availability and fair use limits may be applied by nib if excessive or unreasonable usage is identified.