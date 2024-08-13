Living Topia Furniture Store

Tuesday 13 August 2024, 5:25PM

By Classic Brands

Welcome to LivingTopia

With 12 years of experience in the furniture industry, LivingTopia was founded with a clear vision: to provide high-quality, stylish, and durable furniture at prices that are accessible to all. In today's post-COVID world, marked by rising inflation and high interest rates, we understand the financial constraints many faces. This economic landscape inspired us to create LivingTopia—a brand dedicated to making beautiful, functional furniture affordable for every Kiwi.

Our Mission

At LivingTopia, we know the value of every dollar. Our mission is to offer budget-conscious individuals—whether purchasing a new home or renting an apartment—furniture that seamlessly combines beauty and functionality. We believe everyone deserves a comfortable and stylish living space, regardless of their financial situation. That’s why we focus on delivering exceptional value, ensuring that our pieces are not only affordable but also built to last.

Our Approach

Our approach is rooted in direct partnerships with manufacturers and leveraging our extensive industry expertise. This strategy enables us to maintain stringent quality control and keep costs low. By eliminating unnecessary markups, we offer our customers the best prices without compromising on style or durability. Our dedicated team is committed to sourcing the latest design trends from around the globe, bringing a touch of international elegance to your home.

What We Offer

LivingTopia is more than just an online furniture store; it is a commitment to helping you create your dream home. We take immense pride in the quality and craftsmanship of each item in our collection, knowing that it will enhance your living space and provide lasting comfort and style. Whether you are furnishing your first home or upgrading your family home, we are here to support you every step of the way.

Customer-Centric Approach

We understand the importance of convenience and value. That’s why we offer promotions and discounts on selected items, ensuring you get the best deals on our top-quality furniture. Our goal is to make high-quality furniture accessible, transforming your house into a home without breaking the bank.

Fast Delivery

At LivingTopia, we understand that timely delivery is crucial. That's why we partner with Castle Parcels, NZ Post and Kiwi Express Oversized to ensure fast, reliable delivery across New Zealand. Our efficient delivery system means you can enjoy your new furniture sooner, without any hassle.

Join Us in Transforming Kiwi Homes

At LivingTopia, high quality meets affordability, and every choice is an opportunity to enhance your home. Let us help you turn your house into a haven of comfort and style with furniture that reflects your taste and fits your budget perfectly.

Thank you for choosing LivingTopia. We are excited to be a part of your home journey.