Petition launched after surge in gambling advertising sparks concern

A dramatic surge in gambling advertising across media channels is sparking widespread concern by gambling harm support services and members of the public about the potential impact, particularly on young people.

Andree Froude Director of Advocacy and Public Health at the Problem Gambling Foundation says a petition has been launched after growing unease about the lack of regulation for gambling advertising and the sheer volume of ads people are being exposed to.

“We have received many complaints and heard from concerned members of the public about the TAB aggressively advertising over recent months, promoting sports betting and offering sign-up inducements to encourage gambling,” she says.

“The TAB has also launched its new betcha betting platform specifically targeted at young people aged 18 to 29 years with ads all over TikTok, offering a 200% deposit match offer with up to $50 in bonus cash.”

“We are hearing from parents about their children discussing sports betting at school which is concerning - we don’t want to see a whole new demographic experiencing harm from gambling.”

The Government has also announced its intention to operate a licensing system for up to 15 online casinos, with licensed operators permitted to advertise with “strict limits”.

Andree Froude says this will contribute to a significant increase in gambling advertising.

“The cumulative impact of the advertising activity of 15 new online casino operators in a new market with the existing marketing from the TAB and Lotto will have a saturation effect, despite any restrictions that might be imposed,” she says.

“The research is clear, gambling ads are harmful particularly for kids and young adults and we don’t want a situation like Australia where three out of four kids now think gambling is a normal part of sport.”

Purapura Whetu Trust Chief Executive Karaitiana Tickell agrees saying gambling products knowingly cause harm to whānau and our tamariki.

“We impress upon the Government and our community, the urgent need to regulate gambling advertising," he says.

Gambling harm support services are urging people to sign the petition during Gambling Harm Awareness Week and have their say about the harm caused by gambling advertising.

Asian Family Services, Mapu Maia Pacific Service, and Purapura Whetu Trust, will be collecting signatures during Gambling Harm Awareness Week from 2 – 8 September 2024.