Simple Free Mobile Friendly Website Builder in NZ

Keeping it simple is found in every nook and cranny of Dazzly. Creating a website no longer needs to be a daunting task for the average small business owner. It can now be done on a quiet afternoon in your home office or on a laptop. It can even be done on your phone, on your lunch break, perhaps while you're still even dreaming of becoming your own boss..

In late 2020, Dazzly was launched and suddenly the smallest of businesses throughout New Zealand discovered that all it took was a couple of photos of their work, maybe a photo of their work vehicle, and a little bit of writing, and suddenly they had a website design appear right before their eyes.

This is the magic of Dazzly - a simple, free, mobile friendly way to build a website that is available to everyone in New Zealand.

There is no need to feel like the only option to get a cheap website is to use a large international company, you now have a friendly local option that is located in Auckland but regularly helps other people near you. Dazzly understands. They're a real kiwi company and are available to help. The Dazzly pricing reflect our commitment to help even the most remote and smallest of businesses with our special 'Starter' plan at $10/month (excl. GST) and our 'Business' plan for $44/month (excl. GST) being incredibly affordable and a demonstration of what can be achieve when high technology and a Keeping It Simple methodology are applied for the betterment of follow businesses.

Our customers described the alternative website builder software interfaces as being intimidating and felt like they were not qualified or ready to start using these pieces of software because they didn't understand many of the technical terms on the menus and options they were presented with. They felt like they needed IT support just to get started, and lets be frank, they probably did. The historical pains that persons in Aotearoa have faced when creating websites or marketing without a budget have been well discussed but there is still very little awareness that a new solution exists that solves many of the fundamental issues within one software package, and its made from here in New Zealand.

Dazzly is very complicated technology under the hood, but on the surface, it is extremely simple. Dazzly gives you a short list of things it needs, such as some photos of your work (such as a recent kitchen renovation photo for a solo painter and decorator), and a short description of what you do ("painting and renovating homes in Invercargill"), it is very simple to type in this information, and at every stage you're given feedback that you’ve entered it correctly, with a tick box appearing and guiding you to the next item required. Generally only a few things are needed to see your website appearing on the right hand side of the screen as you input each item, providing additional visual confirmation and reassurance you’re on track.

All of this can be completed while using only your mobile phone, you can view a full-screen website preview and browse through it all at no cost web design. When you get home, or from the get-go, you can switch your PC and Laptop since the website builder is accesed through the Dazzly website. Prior to this there has never been a simple mobile friendly way to create a website for free.

Whether on your phone or home computer, when you're happy with the look of your website, you can simply click the green 'Launch' button and your website will be ready to be deployed on your business .co.nz domain name. Didn't think to purchase a .co.nz domain name yet? You can do it on-the-spot within Dazzly and it will automatically connect with your website and launch. Typically your website will be visibile within 15 minutes of your domain being confirmed.

This is a game changing website software innovation that is made in Aotearoa and available with a personalised local kiwi wrap-around support service. Every customer is welcome to request support and assistance. We can check-in and help you fine-tune things to get it right. Every New Zealand small business deserves to have a website that is succesful and brings them more customer enquiries in their local area without outlaying additional monies. It is possible and Dazzly is putting digital destinies into the hands of every day households all over NZ.

Dazzly is founded by Marcus Feeney and Lewis Anderson, two kiwis who have built some of the biggest websites for some of the biggest brands operating here in New Zealand, but in more recent years, through Dazzly, they have turned their attention to helping small businesses en-mass throughout the country, to have just what they need (and nothing more) when it comes to websites. With Dazzly, your digital destiny, and the amount of customers enquiries you receive, is put back in your hands. You don't need to pay for on-going advertising services, you can grow the website yourself and stand out amongst the local competiton, in the vast majority of cases, things can be substantially improved and brought to the point where the website is online and generating enquiries with zero additional advertising spend or marketing outlay. It is essentially at the point where, if the customers follow our step-by-step guidance, they are essentially guaranteed to get the local work/enquiries.

Dazzly has the potential to help so many kiwis, especially at a time when everyone is finding it so tough, so please help get the word out, that the dream of website creation for small businesses has arrived - it is so simple you can do it yourself, but if you're still struggling, Dazzly's local New Zealand team is here to help you.

Have you ever tried to build your own website? With Dazzly it is entirely free to create and browse through a preview of your own website before you have to spend anything - sign up for free and build a website now!

Do you have any questions about websites? You're welcome to email us - we'll respond promptly and can even give you a call back if you leave your contact number and a short explanation of your situation - support@dazzly.co.nz or leave us a voice message at 0800 112 942 - we're actively monitoring and responding to enquiries each day.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing dissatisfaction with their website, website provider or website hosting provider, then we encourage them to get in touch with us. We are actively working to be the #1 website option for all New Zealand businesses and once we achieve that, we will never stop working to improve ourselves, so you know when you get in touch that in the first instance you'll get honest advice that values your time and situation over just asking you to "come to us". If something isn't broken, don't fix it. But if you do feel something is amiss, get in touch, as we're happy to look at your situation and provide guidance. That is the Dazzly way, the NZ Website Builder way - www.dazzly.co.nz - support@dazzly.co.nz - 0800 112 942