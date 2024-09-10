Introducing Abergeldie Estate by ZB Homes

Tuesday 10 September 2024, 5:14PM

By ZB Homes

40 views

CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge Builders ZB Homes proudly announces its latest venture—Abergeldie Estate. Located in the heart of Cambridge, this residential development offers a unique blend of style, convenience, and affordability.

For over 25 years, ZB Homes has established itself as a trusted name in building, delivering high-quality homes that cater to a range of lifestyle needs. They have built hundreds of homes across the Waikato, and their reputation for excellence in construction and customer service is unparalleled.

Affordable Living in a Prime Location

One of the standout features of Abergeldie Estate is its affordable pricing. In a market where the median sale price in Cambridge exceeds $1 million, these house and land packages start at just $849,000. This price point offers an exceptional opportunity for first-time buyers and investors to enter this sought after property market.

Affordable pricing does not mean a compromise on quality. Each home in Abergeldie Estate is crafted with attention to detail, ensuring you get the best value for your investment. The homes boast modern designs, energy-efficient features, and high-quality finishes, making them a wise choice for anyone looking to buy in today’s competitive market.

Diverse Housing Options for Every Buyer

Abergeldie Estate offers three distinct housing options to cater to varied preferences and lifestyles—standalone homes, terraced houses, and duplexes. Each type has been designed with thoughtful consideration of space, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.

Standalone homes provide ample space and privacy, perfect for families seeking room to grow. Terraced houses offer a blend of style and efficiency, ideal for families or individuals seeking a stylish yet manageable home. Duplexes present a versatile option for investors looking to maximise their return or for first-home buyers seeking a more affordable entry point.

Early Bird Discounts and Investment Potential

For a limited time, Abergeldie Estate offers early-bird pricing and discounted rates, providing an excellent opportunity for investors and proactive buyers. These special offers are available to the first few packages sold, so you need to be quick.

A Three-Stage Development Plan for Growth

Abergeldie Estate’s development is strategically planned in three stages, ensuring the neighbourhood evolves alongside its residents. This approach guarantees continuous growth, allowing the community to flourish and adapt to the changing needs of its inhabitants.

The phased development plan brings new amenities and infrastructure improvements, enhancing the quality of life and elevating property values. Residents can look forward to living in a vibrant, evolving community that consistently adds value to their investment.

The ZB Homes Legacy of Quality and Affordability

For over two decades, ZB Homes has been dedicated to providing high-quality, stress-free building experiences for hardworking New Zealanders. With hundreds of homes built across the Waikato, the company’s reputation for excellence is well-established.

Abergeldie Estate continues this tradition by offering affordable, high-quality homes that reflect the company’s commitment to making homeownership a reality for more people.

For those interested in exploring this exceptional new development, they can learn more by visiting Abergeldie Estate.

Secure Your Future with ZB Homes

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, an investor, or simply looking to upgrade, Abergeldie Estate offers an unmatched opportunity to own a piece of Cambridge’s future. With ZB Homes, you can build with confidence, knowing that your investment is in safe hands.

Explore the possibilities and take the first step towards your new home. Experience the perfect blend of quality, affordability, and community in Cambridge’s latest development.

Embrace the future of homeownership with ZB Homes—where quality meets affordability in Cambridge’s sought-after Abergeldie Estate hidden gem.