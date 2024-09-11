The Rise of Drug Use in New Zealand

Wednesday 11 September 2024, 8:06AM

By Resultz Group

38 views

The landscape of drug use in New Zealand has witnessed a concerning shift, highlighted by recent data that reveals a significant increase in substance consumption across the nation. The National Drugs Wastewater Testing Programme report from the New Zealand Police has shown an alarming rise in various drugs detected in wastewater during the first quarter of 2024.

Cocaine & meth drug use up

The analysis of samples collected from major urban centres indicates a marked increase in the presence of cocaine – 52% above the average quantity consumed over the previous four quarters. While methamphetamine also saw an increase of 31% above the average quantity consumed over the previous four quarters.

Further highlighting this crisis, the New Zealand Drug Foundation recently published a report that paints a grim picture of the current drug use landscape. The findings emphasise that not only has cocaine use soared, but there is also a noticeable uptick in the consumption of methamphetamine and other illicit substances. This surge can be attributed to various factors, including a shift in societal attitudes, increased availability, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.

What this means for employers

As drug use becomes more prevalent, it’s more important than ever for workplaces to implement drug testing procedures. Employees under the influence of drugs or alcohol present an unnecessary risk to themselves and others. When employees are impaired by drugs or alcohol, the risk of workplace accidents increases dramatically. In the event of an accident, employers may be liable for the damage.

There are many different drug testing options we provide to workplaces. You can complete it yourself with our DIY drug test kits, which can be completed easily and discreetly. You can also engage our Resulz’s technicians to test for you on site.

What this means for investors

Meth contamination poses a real risk to people and properties. Decontamination costs of properties can reach in the tens of thousands of dollars. Meth testing is a valuable service for landlords and property managers to help protect their tenants and investments.

The rise of meth and cocaine use in Aotearoa means it’s more important than ever to be vigilant with respect to meth use. Taking preventive measures and implementing effective drug testing protocols in the workplace and in residential properties are crucial.