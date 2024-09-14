Snapchat Reaches 1.5 Million Users in New Zealand

Saturday 14 September 2024, 7:11AM

Snapchat, the visual messaging app, has reached a milestone in New Zealand, exceeding 1.5 million monthly active users.

The app's popularity is driven by its focus on authentic communication with close friends and family, and its engagement with augmented reality (AR) features.

Over 55% of Kiwi Snapchatters engage with AR lenses daily, demonstrating the platform's innovative use of technology for creative expression. Snapchat has seen near-universal reach among New Zealand's Gen Z, with 95% of 13-24 year olds and 75% of 13-34 year olds using the app.