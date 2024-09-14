Tararua District Mayor Speaks Out About Toll Proposal

Saturday 14 September 2024, 9:39AM

By Tararua District Council

The announcement to potentially toll our replacement road Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū-Tararua Highway was a bolt out of the blue for many with the proposed tolls amongst the highest in the country, with $4.30 per trip for a light vehicle and $8.60 for a heavy vehicle.

There are several unique factors for our district that must be carefully considered before proceeding with any tolling and I’ll take a moment to explain why we oppose the tolling proposal:

This is not a ‘New’ Road, but a Replacement Road.

The original SH3 was damaged by slips in 2017 and rather than repairing it, a decision was made to replace it. This is fundamentally different from other proposed toll roads, which are new builds. The toll proposal does not fully acknowledge the unique context of this project, where we are replacing vital infrastructure that has been lost.

The business case for the new highway emphasised the importance of providing a safe and efficient route for the residents of Tararua and Manawatū and, critically, tolling was not part of the original business case. If a toll is placed on the new road, and a significant portion of residents avoid the road due to the cost, this goal will not be achieved. Increased traffic on alternative routes would reduce the safety and efficiency benefits that the new road was intended to deliver.

This was a road of great hope for our district with the growth that it promised. What good is it to our district to have a wonderful safe new highway that few can afford to use?

Our district has alarmingly high levels of socioeconomic deprivation, especially relating to income, housing, health and education which means many residents would need to avoid the tolled road due to cost. We have many who commute daily for work, study or business and particularly for low-income earners, the proposed toll of $4.30 for light vehicles each way, is $8.60 a round trip to see members of my family living in Palmerston North. The $8.60 each way for trucks will be passed onto consumers. This raises equity concerns, as any tolling will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable members of our community.

Those who can afford the toll would benefit from quicker travel times and a safer more direct route, while those who cannot afford it would be left using the slower, less safe alternatives, entrenching inequality within the region. If you are travelling to Palmy for work or study each day that’s a whopping $43 per week from your pay.

Te Ahu a Turanga: the Manawatu-Tararua Highway is the primary link for accessing clinical and health services, with a large proportion of residents needing to travel regularly for healthcare. Adding a toll to this route creates barriers to accessing essential medical services.

The tolling proposal acknowledges the availability of alternative routes such as the Saddle Road and Pahiatua Track. However, it is well known that both routes were never intended to have high-way volume traffic and have significant safety issues.

It is estimated that half the traffic that currently use the Saddle Road now will continue to do so if tolling goes ahead. This would place considerable strain on both alternative routes, leading to higher maintenance costs, ongoing disruption with road works as these roads that were originally farm roads continue to be patched up, and the ongoing safety concerns.

These roads are currently being maintained by NZTA Waka Kotahi and are due to be handed back to Tararua District Council control at the completion of the replacement highway, along with our proportion of the maintenance costs. This adds further cost to our 10,200 ratepayers, which is unfair and unaffordable.

Our district continues to feel the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle. Introducing a toll on a critical transport route would add additional burden to a community already dealing with recovery challenges. The proposed toll could slow economic recovery efforts, adding financial strain to residents and businesses still trying to rebuild.

The replacement of the SH3 route is essential infrastructure and tolling it will disproportionately affect an already vulnerable population. The social and economic impacts on our community, particularly with regard to access to healthcare, daily commuting, and the ongoing recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, make the current tolling proposal untenable.

Tolling this road has the most impact on our residents and businesses who have already paid heavily over the past seven years.

We can’t do this alone and need you all to share your views and the impacts to your families, business and employment with Waka Kotahi through their online consultation.

This is critical as the consultation will be summarised for the Minister of Transport. The NZTA Board will make a recommendation back to the Minister on tolling.

We have one shot to get this right. Please make your voice heard by making a submission on the NZTA website by 5pm Monday 7 October.