BNZ Breakers Open NBL25 Season with 91-87 Win Over Brisbane

Sunday 22 September 2024, 3:39AM

By NZ Breakers

30 views

The BNZ Breakers fended off a determined Brisbane Bullets side to secure a 91-87 win in their NBL25 season opener at HoopsFest in Perth on Saturday night.



Led by standout performances from Sam Mennenga and Parker Jackson-Cartwright, the Breakers held their nerve in a tightly contested fourth quarter to seal the result.



The game began with attacking intent - dominance in the paint and ability to capitalise on fast breaks helping the Breakers create a cushion that would prove vital as Brisbane mounted a spirited comeback in the latter stages.



Mennenga delivered an impressive performance, leading the Breakers with a joint career high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, earning Player of the Match.



His ability to score both inside and from deep caused Brisbane constant headaches, while he also anchored the Breakers' interior presence with seven rebounds.



Guard Jackson-Cartwright was equally influential, controlling the tempo and recording a well-earned double-double with 20 points and a game-high 11 assists.



For the Bullets, Keandre Cook was the standout, scoring a game-high 25 points including five three-pointers.



The Breakers out-rebounded the Bullets 36-26, along with a superior field-goal shooting percentage (54% to 47%) and their decisive playmaking ultimately making the difference.



Jonah Bolden added seven points and six rebounds, while Matt Mooney spread the stat sheet with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Mojave King also contributed 12 points off the bench in an efficient 20 minutes.



Speaking at the post-match press conference, head coach Petteri Koponen said he was pleased to open the season with a win.



“I thought for the first 30 minutes we were excellent. Brisbane put the pressure on at the end but the most important thing was the guys showed themselves they can win in this league,” Koponen said.



“The guys did an excellent job of putting out what we practised during the week. It’s a good way to start and we will keep improving.



The BNZ Breakers now prepare to defend home court for the first time this season when they host the S.E. Melbourne Phoenix on Sunday 29 September at Spark Arena in Auckland, tip-off at 7.30pm.



“I’ve heard great things about Spark Arena and we can’t wait to play in front of our home fans on Sunday. I hope the fans come and pack it out,” Koponen said.