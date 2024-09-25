Napier Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Custom Monopoly Edition

Wednesday 25 September 2024, 10:55AM

By Napier City Council

27 views

NAPIER

To mark Napier’s 150th, the city is getting its own edition of classic boardgame Monopoly.

Only 3,000 board-sets of the game have been produced and will be available to pre-order from early October, with the sets themselves arriving in early November.

Councillor Sally Crown has been involved in planning the 150th commemorations and says the special Monopoly Edition is a fun way to tackle a big issue.

“Everything we do needs to be fiscally responsible, so while we do want to throw a party, and we do want to create events that the community can enjoy, we also have to make sure we’re doing it in a financially astute way,” says Crown. “With this initiative, we’re using sales of the game to off-set the costs associated with holding community celebrations”.

The game, which harks back to the 1930s, is a fitting memento for a City whose iconic architecture is also from that era. Art Deco landmarks that have made it onto the board include Napier Soundshell, Tom Parker Fountain and the National Tobacco Company Building in Ahuriri.

“The board is full of places and spaces that make Napier special, icons we all love, so locals will feel real pride about this game,” explains Crown. “It’s a wonderful memento. And for visitors it’s a collector’s item that will help them remember their time in Napier and all the places they enjoyed.”

Cities such as New York, London, Berlin and Paris have their own editions of the classic boardgame. Most use photographs of landmarks but Napier’s edition features custom-designed illustrations. Chance and Community Chest cards have also been written specifically for Napier. Many feature council facilities like the libraries, National Aquarium of New Zealand and Bay Skate. There are also squares dedicated to favourite buildings, gardens and landmarks across wider Napier. For those with a competitive nature, the most valuable property to acquire is Mission Estate Winery at $400, while the cheapest is the Bay Hawks, which goes for $60.

Those interested in purchasing a Monopoly Napier Edition can follow Napier City Council social media channels for updates and opportunities to win a game.

Pre-orders can be made through www.ourplacenapier.nz.