QLDC Chief Executive Remuneration Soars by 27% in Three Years

Thursday 26 September 2024, 4:22AM

By Expert Briefing

QUEENSTOWN

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has approved a significant increase in Chief Executive Mike Theelen's remuneration, raising it by 27% over a three-year period.

This substantial boost brings Mr. Theelen's total remuneration to $479,486 per annum for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, up from $376,289 in 2021-2022.

The decision comes following an annual performance review process conducted by the QLDC's Chief Executive Performance Review Committee. Mayor Glyn Lewers praised Mr. Theelen's leadership, citing his ability to navigate complex challenges facing the district, including rapidly changing government priorities, major capital investment needs, and responding to significant growth.

"Mike continues to tackle head-on the relentless challenges our district faces," Mayor Lewers stated. "His capable leadership has resulted in notable achievements, including the delivery of 88% of the capital programme and maintaining a strong 94% compliance rate in resource consenting."

The remuneration increase reflects the Council's recognition of Mr. Theelen's contributions since joining QLDC as Chief Executive in February 2016. His reappointment for a further five years in November 2020 underscores the Council's confidence in his leadership.

The review process, facilitated by independent specialist consultants Decipher, included benchmarking against local government market data. This marks the first comprehensive assessment of the position since 2019, as the 2021 review was postponed due to the COVID-19 response.

Mayor Lewers emphasized the complexity of Council business, particularly in the Queenstown Lakes District's unique environment. "Few people can deliver on this, and fortunately for us, Mike is one of those who can," he added.

The Council approved the new remuneration package during a public excluded session on Thursday, 19 September, following the Committee's recommendation based on its meeting on Thursday, 15 August.