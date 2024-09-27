The History of the Dental Hygienist

Friday 27 September 2024, 1:42PM

By News Online

24 views

While dentists have been caring for teeth for centuries, it wasn't until the early 20th century that the role of dental hygienists emerged. Alfred Fones, a dentist, trained his cousin Irene Newman in 1907, and she became the first dental hygienist.

Benefits of Regular Dental Hygiene:

Prevent dental diseases: Plaque and tartar removal helps prevent cavities, gingivitis, and periodontal disease.

Improve dental aesthetics: Clean teeth and gums contribute to a whiter, brighter smile.

Avoid bad breath: A dental hygienist can eliminate bacteria that cause bad breath.

Prevent systemic diseases: Oral health is linked to overall health, so regular dental hygiene can help prevent systemic illnesses.

