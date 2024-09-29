Make sure your home is fire safe this daylight saving weekend

Sunday 29 September 2024, 3:13AM

By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

This daylight saving weekend, Fire and Emergency New Zealand is reminding everyone to clean and check their smoke alarms and ensure they have a three-step escape plan in place.

Tom Ronaldson, Community Education and Behaviour Change Manager, says, "just push the button on each of your smoke alarms. If you hear the beep, you know they are ready to protect you and your household.

"A fire can be fatal within three minutes and when you are sleeping you can’t smell smoke. Working smoke alarms are the most important way to prepare for the possibility of a fire," he says.

"Having working smoke alarms in every bedroom, living area and hallway to alert all members of the household as early as possible, is the critical first step in escaping a house on fire.

"Fire and Emergency recommends long-life interconnected photoelectric smoke alarms where possible. If a fire is detected in one room of the house, interconnected alarms will trigger all the alarms in your home, so everyone will be alerted to a fire sooner.

"Lastly, now is the perfect time to give your smoke alarms a spring clean. You can do this by giving them a quick vacuum or dust."

Fire and Emergency is also encouraging everyone to take a few minutes this weekend to make sure they have a three-step escape plan in place.

"Your escape plan should include at least two clear paths out of each area and a safe meeting place away from the house for your household to meet," says Tom Ronaldson.

To find out more about choosing, installing, and checking your smoke alarms, visit https://www.escapemyhouse.co.nz/sorted

Make your 3-step escape plan at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz

Tips for keeping your smoke alarms maintained

Once a month press the test button to sound the alarm

If your smoke alarm is beeping periodically, it typically means you need to change the battery or replace your alarm. Fire and Emergency New Zealand recommends long-life photoelectric smoke alarms.

Clean your smoke alarms with a vacuum cleaner every six months, as dust build up can cause false alarms.

Check the expiry date, usually located on the bottom or side of the alarm. If there's no expiry date, it's best to replace the alarm.