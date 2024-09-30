BNZ Breakers Edge Out Phoenix 81-79 in Home Opener

AUCKLAND

The BNZ Breakers remain undefeated after a nail-biting 81-79 win over S.E. Melbourne Phoenix at Spark Arena in Auckland on Sunday night.



Co-captain, and Player of the Game, Parker Jackson-Cartwright led the charge with 19 points and seven assists, controlling the pace and keeping the Breakers steady through pressure.



Matt Mooney provided a vital spark off the bench, contributing 15 points including three clutch triples, while Sam Mennenga (nine rebounds) and Jonah Bolden (eight rebounds) were strong in the paint.



The game was a battle from the start, with both teams struggling to find their rhythm before the Breakers fired up in the second half.



Despite a late rally from the Phoenix, the hosts held their nerve to seal the win in the closing seconds.



Head coach Petteri Koponen said he was proud of his side’s composure under pressure and thanked the vocal home crowd for turning out.



“First of all a big thank you to our fans. That was my first experience at Spark Arena and it was a really amazing atmosphere. They gave us that extra energy and it made a big difference today,” he said.



“I’m proud of these guys. It wasn’t always pretty today but sometimes basketball is like that and we found a way.



“Everyone who stepped on the court did their part and it’s a nice feeling to take the win.”



The result sees the Breakers improve their NBL25 season record to 2-0, jumping up to second on the ladder after Round 2.



This week the BNZ Breakers travel to the US for NBA pre-season matches against the Utah Jazz (5 Oct), Philadelphia 76ers (8 Oct) and Oklahoma City Thunder (11 Oct).



The side is back in action for the NBL25 season away to Brisbane Bullets on Thursday 17 October before returning to their home court at Spark Arena in Auckland against Perth Wildcats on Saturday 19 October at 7.30pm.